Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
