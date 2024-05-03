Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Shares of TFX opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

