Teleflex’s (TFX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

TFX opened at $198.78 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 481,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

