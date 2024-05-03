TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

