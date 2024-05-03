Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $115.85 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Tennant

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.