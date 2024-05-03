Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $65.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TEX opened at $57.46 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Terex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.