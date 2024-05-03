Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 283,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $208.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.