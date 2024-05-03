Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $157.90, but opened at $170.10. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 350,741 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

