TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$230.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$182.78.

TSE TFII opened at C$181.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

