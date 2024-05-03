TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $16.42 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

View Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.