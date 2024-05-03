The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brink’s has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BCO traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $90.82. 95,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

