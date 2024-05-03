The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.