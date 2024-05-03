The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $384.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $339.92. 941,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,731. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

