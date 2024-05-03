The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 1,957,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,937,902. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
