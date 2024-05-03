The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 1,957,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,937,902. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.