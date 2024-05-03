The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,913. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.