The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

