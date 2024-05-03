The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 667,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

