The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.45

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 36373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.21 million, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 150,187 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

