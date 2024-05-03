The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $213.79 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.