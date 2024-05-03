The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $213.06 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.71.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.