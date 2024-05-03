The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,927 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

