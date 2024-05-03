Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.11 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $575.03 and its 200-day moving average is $531.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

