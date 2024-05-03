Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$224.88. 184,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,727. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$159.25 and a 12-month high of C$227.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$211.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$198.08.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.56.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

