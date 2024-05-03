Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $104.74 and last traded at $104.16, with a volume of 633770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.

The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

