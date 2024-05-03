Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,389,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,764,022.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,278,860 shares of company stock worth $8,637,669 in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

