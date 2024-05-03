Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.
Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.
Tile Shop Price Performance
Shares of TTSH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tile Shop
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.