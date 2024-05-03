Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Titan International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Titan International Trading Down 3.7 %

TWI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 289,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,064. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

