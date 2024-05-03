TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

