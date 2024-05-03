Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

TRIN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

