Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.83

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 3.13 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 160.73 ($2.02). 3,498,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,201. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.25.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.