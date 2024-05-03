Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.33 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

