Triumph Capital Management Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 1.95% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $16.86 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.