Triumph Capital Management Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

