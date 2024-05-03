Triumph Capital Management Makes New $213,000 Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. CWM LLC raised its position in Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Medifast by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 18.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MED

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.