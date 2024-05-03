Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,760 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

