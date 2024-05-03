Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 928 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,199,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.14 and its 200 day moving average is $252.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

