Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

