Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Tronox Price Performance
TROX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Tronox
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.