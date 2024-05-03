Truist Financial Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $611.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $602.00 to $611.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.94.

NYSE PH traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. 970,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

