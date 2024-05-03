Truist Financial Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $796.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $793.00 to $796.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.79.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:URI opened at $664.57 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $683.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.45. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.