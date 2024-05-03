Truist Financial Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $25.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.10.

SBCF stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $10,179,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,212,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

