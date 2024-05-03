Truist Financial Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE W traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $63.59. 8,813,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,439. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 94,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.