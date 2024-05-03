Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trupanion traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 502,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 659,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
