Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

