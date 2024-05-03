Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $460.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.10 and a 200 day moving average of $417.40. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $466.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,969 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

