Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,577.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 293,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 285,239 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

