Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,797,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7,446.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 257,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 254,212 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 361,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

