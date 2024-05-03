UBS Group Begins Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Nayax stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.27 million, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.10. Nayax has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
