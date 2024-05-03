UBS Group Begins Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.27 million, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.10. Nayax has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

