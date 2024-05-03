UGI Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.23 on Friday. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

