Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 265,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

