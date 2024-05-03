Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 129,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.