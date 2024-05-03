United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 449.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.